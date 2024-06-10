Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings establish a tactical operations center for exercise Iron Keystone 2024

Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard arrived and establish a tactical operations center at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination Tri-Wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)
|06.07.2024
|06.11.2024 12:41
|B-Roll
|927022
|240607-Z-MC049-1001
|DOD_110374190
|00:04:45
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
