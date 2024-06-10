Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings establish a tactical operations center for exercise Iron Keystone 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard arrived and establish a tactical operations center at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination Tri-Wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927022
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-MC049-1001
    Filename: DOD_110374190
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings establish a tactical operations center for exercise Iron Keystone 2024, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    IK24
    IronKeystone2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT