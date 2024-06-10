We Are SETAF-AF: Chaplain Jonathan Knoedler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Knoedler, deputy command chaplain, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses the critical role of chaplains in supporting troops at SETAF-AF, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2024. Knoedler’s ministry is vital to the SETAF-AF mission by providing confidential counseling, religious services, and moral guidance, enabling service members to maintain resilience and focus amid challenging missions. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ebony Neal)