U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Knoedler, deputy command chaplain, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses the critical role of chaplains in supporting troops at SETAF-AF, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2024. Knoedler’s ministry is vital to the SETAF-AF mission by providing confidential counseling, religious services, and moral guidance, enabling service members to maintain resilience and focus amid challenging missions. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ebony Neal)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927019
|VIRIN:
|240608-A-EH955-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110374168
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, We Are SETAF-AF: Chaplain Jonathan Knoedler, by SPC Ebony Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
