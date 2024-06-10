Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are SETAF-AF: Chaplain Jonathan Knoedler

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Ebony Neal 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Knoedler, deputy command chaplain, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses the critical role of chaplains in supporting troops at SETAF-AF, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2024. Knoedler’s ministry is vital to the SETAF-AF mission by providing confidential counseling, religious services, and moral guidance, enabling service members to maintain resilience and focus amid challenging missions. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ebony Neal)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927019
    VIRIN: 240608-A-EH955-1001
    Filename: DOD_110374168
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    StrongerTogether
    Chapliancy
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    SETAF-AF
    WeAreSETAF-AF

