Members of Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings arrive at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024

Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings arrive at Fort Drum, NY to execute exercise Iron Keystone on June 6, 2024. Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)
|06.06.2024
|06.11.2024 12:40
|B-Roll
|927016
|240606-Z-MC049-1001
|DOD_110374136
|00:01:33
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
