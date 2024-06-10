Members of Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings arrive at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927016" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings arrive at Fort Drum, NY to execute exercise Iron Keystone on June 6, 2024. Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)