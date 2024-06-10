Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings arrive at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings arrive at Fort Drum, NY to execute exercise Iron Keystone on June 6, 2024. Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927016
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-MC049-1001
    Filename: DOD_110374136
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings arrive at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Biddle Air National Guard Base
    IK24
    IronKeystone2024

