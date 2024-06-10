Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion wish the U.S. Army a happy 249th birthday!
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 09:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|927003
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-OI229-3368
|Filename:
|DOD_110374047
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 249th Engineer Battalion Wishes Army a Happy 249th Birthday, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
