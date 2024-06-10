U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader, Pennsylvania National Guard, shares a closing video for the end of the CSEL 100-Mile Challenge. Phillips challenged Pennsylvania National Guard members and civilian employees to run or walk 100 miles between April 1 and June 10, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926997
|VIRIN:
|240606-Z-PN846-2821
|Filename:
|DOD_110373966
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSEL 100-Mile Challenge wrap-up video, by SPC Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
