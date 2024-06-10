Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSEL 100-Mile Challenge wrap-up video

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Jessica Barb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader, Pennsylvania National Guard, shares a closing video for the end of the CSEL 100-Mile Challenge. Phillips challenged Pennsylvania National Guard members and civilian employees to run or walk 100 miles between April 1 and June 10, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926997
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-PN846-2821
    Filename: DOD_110373966
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSEL 100-Mile Challenge wrap-up video, by SPC Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Running
    PT

