    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry and Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army participate in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 07:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PH

    readiness
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24

