U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army participate in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926993
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-VV699-7519
|Filename:
|DOD_110373896
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony, by SSG Tommie Berry and SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT