USAG Humphreys kicks off KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 at Robertson Field

U.S. Army Maj. Steven Geyer, 8th Army engagements planner, speaks about the opening ceremony for KATUSA Friendship Week’s held at Robertson Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June. 10, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event held in honor of the 74th Anniversary of the Korean War and the establishment of the KATUSA Program. KATUSAs, or Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, provide additional manpower to the Army in Korea and represent ROK/U.S. friendship and mutual support. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 04:36
Category:
|Package
VIRIN:
|240610-O-ZW031-1001
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|KR
