USAG Humphreys kicks off KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 at Robertson Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926985" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Steven Geyer, 8th Army engagements planner, speaks about the opening ceremony for KATUSA Friendship Week’s held at Robertson Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June. 10, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event held in honor of the 74th Anniversary of the Korean War and the establishment of the KATUSA Program. KATUSAs, or Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, provide additional manpower to the Army in Korea and represent ROK/U.S. friendship and mutual support. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)