    Aircraft take-off and land at JBER during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Participating aircraft take-off and land during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, June 7, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an area that covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 03:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926982
    VIRIN: 240607-F-IZ285-5003
    Filename: DOD_110373506
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft take-off and land at JBER during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Landing
    JBER
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    RF-A-24-2

