Aircraft take-off and land at JBER during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

Participating aircraft take-off and land during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, June 7, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an area that covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926982
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-IZ285-5003
|Filename:
|DOD_110373506
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
