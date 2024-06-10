U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Australian Army Soldiers with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, set up new artillery positions during Exercise Thunder Walk 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 26 to June 6, 2024. Marines and their Australian Allies rehearsed delivering precision artillery fire, integrating the fire direction center, and enhancing the joint combat space. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 06:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926980
|VIRIN:
|240608-M-PI941-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110373486
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army set up new artillery positions during Exercise Thunder Walk 24, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT