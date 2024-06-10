A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard, takes off for aerial refueling with fighter aircraft participating in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 in Alaska, June 7, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926977
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-IZ285-5004
|Filename:
|DOD_110373472
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
