B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France participates in Operation Render Safe Nauru

Service members from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and France participate in Operation Render Safe Nauru at Yaren, Nauru, May 7 to June 1, 2024. Operation Render Safe is an Australian-led operation in Oceania to exchange explosive ordnance tactics, techniques, and procedures and reduce the risk of explosive remnants of war. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 explosive ordnance disposal technicians participated in Operation Render Safe 24 within the Republic of Nauru to reduce the risk of ERW and strengthen relationships with U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)