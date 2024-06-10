U.S. Soldiers assigned to Dog Company, 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct Airborne operations from a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an area that covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926974
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-IZ285-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110373438
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RED FLAG-Alaska goes Airborne, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
