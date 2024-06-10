Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Alaska goes Airborne

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Dog Company, 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct Airborne operations from a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an area that covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926974
    VIRIN: 240605-F-IZ285-5001
    Filename: DOD_110373438
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    PACAF
    C-130H
    Airborne
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    RF-A-24-2

