RED FLAG-Alaska goes Airborne

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Dog Company, 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct Airborne operations from a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an area that covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)