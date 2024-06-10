Ramstein 1v1, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's first-ever basic fighter maneuvers exercise at Ramstein AB, included 37 fighter aircraft from nine NATO countries such as F-35A Lightning IIs; F-16 Fighting Falcons; Eurofighter Typhoons; Dassault Rafale Cs; F/A-18 Hornets and Douglas A-4 Skyhawks.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 01:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926973
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-JM042-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110373424
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
