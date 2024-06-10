Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Ramstein 1v1, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's first-ever basic fighter maneuvers exercise at Ramstein AB, included 37 fighter aircraft from nine NATO countries such as F-35A Lightning IIs; F-16 Fighting Falcons; Eurofighter Typhoons; Dassault Rafale Cs; F/A-18 Hornets and Douglas A-4 Skyhawks.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 01:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926973
    VIRIN: 240606-F-JM042-1006
    Filename: DOD_110373424
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO fighter jet Global Gateway Ramstein 1v1 basic fighter maneuver exercise

