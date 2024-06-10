Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Disc Golf Clinic

    JAPAN

    05.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted a Disc Golf Clinic to teach personnel on how to play and improve their Disc Golf skills. Nate Sexton, 2017 United States Disc Golf Champion, was brought onto base to help with the clinic. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 01:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926970
    VIRIN: 240525-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110373392
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Disc Golf Clinic, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    Disc Golf

