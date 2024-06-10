Yokota Air Base hosted a Disc Golf Clinic to teach personnel on how to play and improve their Disc Golf skills. Nate Sexton, 2017 United States Disc Golf Champion, was brought onto base to help with the clinic. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 01:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926970
|VIRIN:
|240525-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110373392
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
This work, Yokota Air Base Disc Golf Clinic, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
