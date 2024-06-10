517th Airlift Squadron participates in RED FLAG-Alaska

U.S. service members participating in an exercise scenario, conduct airlift operations from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Allen Army Airfield, Alaska, June 4, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an area that covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 01:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926967
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-IZ285-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110373385
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
