Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    517th Airlift Squadron participates in RED FLAG-Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. service members participating in an exercise scenario, conduct airlift operations from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Allen Army Airfield, Alaska, June 4, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an area that covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 01:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926967
    VIRIN: 240604-F-IZ285-5001
    Filename: DOD_110373385
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 517th Airlift Squadron participates in RED FLAG-Alaska, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    C-17
    Airlift
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    RF-A-24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT