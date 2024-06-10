Army engineers place concrete slab for third elementary school on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Contractors place concrete for the slab in zone A of East Elementary School, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on June 10, 2024. The project under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District will be the third elementary on the installation, providing space for 440 more students with the ability to increase to 600 students. (US Army video by Rachel Napolitan)