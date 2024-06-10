Contractors place concrete for the slab in zone A of East Elementary School, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on June 10, 2024. The project under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District will be the third elementary on the installation, providing space for 440 more students with the ability to increase to 600 students. (US Army video by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926959
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-QR280-1071
|Filename:
|DOD_110373229
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers place concrete slab for third elementary school on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT