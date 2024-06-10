Army engineers place concrete slab for East Elementary on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



James "Jim" Degraff, senior construction control representative, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, monitors concrete placement in zone A of East Elementary School, USAG Humphreys, South Korea on June 10, 2024. As a con rep, his role is to check slump, air content, chloride levels and concrete temperature every 75 cubic meters of concrete. This ensures quality material is placed on the project. The project will be the third elementary on the installation, providing space for 440 more students with the ability to increase to 600 students. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)