    Army engineers place concrete slab for East Elementary on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Video by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    James "Jim" Degraff, senior construction control representative, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, monitors concrete placement in zone A of East Elementary School, USAG Humphreys, South Korea on June 10, 2024. As a con rep, his role is to check slump, air content, chloride levels and concrete temperature every 75 cubic meters of concrete. This ensures quality material is placed on the project. The project will be the third elementary on the installation, providing space for 440 more students with the ability to increase to 600 students. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 00:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926956
    VIRIN: 240610-A-QR280-1070
    Filename: DOD_110373144
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

