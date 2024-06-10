James "Jim" Degraff, senior construction control representative, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, monitors concrete placement in zone A of East Elementary School, USAG Humphreys, South Korea on June 10, 2024. As a con rep, his role is to check slump, air content, chloride levels and concrete temperature every 75 cubic meters of concrete. This ensures quality material is placed on the project. The project will be the third elementary on the installation, providing space for 440 more students with the ability to increase to 600 students. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 00:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926956
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-QR280-1070
|Filename:
|DOD_110373144
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers place concrete slab for East Elementary on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
