    Bersama Warrior 24 | Solid Foundations for the Future

    MALAYSIA

    06.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    US Air Force Brig. Gen Kenneth Borchers, Director of the Joint Staff for the Washington National Guard, Deputy Commanding General, emphasizes the importance of integration on multiple levels of the United States Military and Malaysian Armed Services during exercises like Bersama Warrior at Malaysia Ministry of Defense in Kuala Lumpur, June 10, 2024. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This is the 10th iteration of Bersama Warrior and the focus is on staff understanding tactics, techniques and procedures of each others services to coordinate and plan for the scenario they were given at the beginning of the exercise. ( U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    This work, Bersama Warrior 24 | Solid Foundations for the Future, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    Washington National Gaurd
    Malaysian Armed Forces
    US Indo Pacific Command
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)

