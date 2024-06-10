Bersama Warrior 24 | Solid Foundations for the Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926953" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

US Air Force Brig. Gen Kenneth Borchers, Director of the Joint Staff for the Washington National Guard, Deputy Commanding General, emphasizes the importance of integration on multiple levels of the United States Military and Malaysian Armed Services during exercises like Bersama Warrior at Malaysia Ministry of Defense in Kuala Lumpur, June 10, 2024. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This is the 10th iteration of Bersama Warrior and the focus is on staff understanding tactics, techniques and procedures of each others services to coordinate and plan for the scenario they were given at the beginning of the exercise. ( U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)