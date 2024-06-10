249th Engineer Battalion Site Assessments Broll

B-Roll of Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion perform an electrical site assessment at a hospital in New Jersey prior to the 2024 Hurricane Season. The soldiers were part of a regional exercise in partnership with FEMA and New Jersey's Emergency Managements Office.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 19:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926943
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-OI229-1644
|Filename:
|DOD_110372866
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
