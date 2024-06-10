Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    249th Engineer Battalion Site Assessments Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    B-Roll of Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion perform an electrical site assessment at a hospital in New Jersey prior to the 2024 Hurricane Season. The soldiers were part of a regional exercise in partnership with FEMA and New Jersey's Emergency Managements Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926943
    VIRIN: 240530-A-OI229-1644
    Filename: DOD_110372866
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Engineer Battalion Site Assessments Broll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    249th Engineer Battalion
    Electrical Assessments

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT