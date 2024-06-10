Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., Australia rehearses long range precision fires from concealed positions

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, conduct a live-fire stalk and unknown distance range alongside Australian Soldiers with Support Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 1st Brigade, 1st Division, in preparation for Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 22-24, 2024. Marines and Sailors worked alongside their Australian Army counterparts to deliver long range precision fire on selected targets from concealed positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)


    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Stomp Action Epic Trailer and Cinematic Stomp Action Epic Trailer composed by ChillSound/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 22:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926942
    VIRIN: 240609-M-PI941-2001
    Filename: DOD_110372857
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Snipers
    Marines
    STA
    ADF
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS

