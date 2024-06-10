U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, conduct a live-fire stalk and unknown distance range alongside Australian Soldiers with Support Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 1st Brigade, 1st Division, in preparation for Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 22-24, 2024. Marines and Sailors worked alongside their Australian Army counterparts to deliver long range precision fire on selected targets from concealed positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Stomp Action Epic Trailer and Cinematic Stomp Action Epic Trailer composed by ChillSound/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 22:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926942
|VIRIN:
|240609-M-PI941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110372857
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reel: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., Australia rehearses long range precision fires from concealed positions, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
