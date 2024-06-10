Dreaming of a career where your office view is a tropical paradise? Join NAVFAC Pacific and work in some of the most breathtaking locations on Earth!
From the pristine beaches of Hawaii to the vibrant cultures of Guam, we're proud to support the U.S. Navy with innovative engineering and construction projects in paradise-like settings.
Why NAVFAC Pacific?
- Incredible Work Locations
- Stunning Sunsets
- Cutting-Edge Projects
- Collaborative Team Environment
- Global Impact
Ready to take your career to new horizons? Explore opportunities with NAVFAC Pacific and make your workday feel like a getaway! https://lnkd.in/e-bzWa5X
Listen to the NAVFAC podcast today! https://lnkd.in/gC_ySB5K
Find more information about NAVFAC Pacific here: https://lnkd.in/gYXWYB78
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 19:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|926940
|VIRIN:
|240610-N-QE566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110372818
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to NAVFAC Pacific, by Lynn Pence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT