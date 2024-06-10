Welcome to NAVFAC Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dreaming of a career where your office view is a tropical paradise? Join NAVFAC Pacific and work in some of the most breathtaking locations on Earth!



From the pristine beaches of Hawaii to the vibrant cultures of Guam, we're proud to support the U.S. Navy with innovative engineering and construction projects in paradise-like settings.



Why NAVFAC Pacific?

- Incredible Work Locations

- Stunning Sunsets

- Cutting-Edge Projects

- Collaborative Team Environment

- Global Impact



Ready to take your career to new horizons? Explore opportunities with NAVFAC Pacific and make your workday feel like a getaway! https://lnkd.in/e-bzWa5X



Listen to the NAVFAC podcast today! https://lnkd.in/gC_ySB5K



Find more information about NAVFAC Pacific here: https://lnkd.in/gYXWYB78