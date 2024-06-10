Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to NAVFAC Pacific

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Lynn Pence 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Dreaming of a career where your office view is a tropical paradise? Join NAVFAC Pacific and work in some of the most breathtaking locations on Earth!

    From the pristine beaches of Hawaii to the vibrant cultures of Guam, we're proud to support the U.S. Navy with innovative engineering and construction projects in paradise-like settings.

    Why NAVFAC Pacific?
    - Incredible Work Locations
    - Stunning Sunsets
    - Cutting-Edge Projects
    - Collaborative Team Environment
    - Global Impact

    Ready to take your career to new horizons? Explore opportunities with NAVFAC Pacific and make your workday feel like a getaway! https://lnkd.in/e-bzWa5X

    Listen to the NAVFAC podcast today! https://lnkd.in/gC_ySB5K

    Find more information about NAVFAC Pacific here: https://lnkd.in/gYXWYB78

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:15
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 926940
    VIRIN: 240610-N-QE566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110372818
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to NAVFAC Pacific, by Lynn Pence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

