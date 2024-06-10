United States Navy AEA Weapons School Logo
by Timothy Klanderud
The US Navy's Airborne Electronic Attack Weapons School, call sign "HAVOC", stood up in 2011 to execute the NAWDC mission as it pertains to Electronic Warfare and the EA-18G Growler.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 17:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926927
|VIRIN:
|240610-D-KF756-7097
|Filename:
|DOD_110372586
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
