Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AEA Weapons School Logo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    United States Navy AEA Weapons School Logo
    by Timothy Klanderud

    The US Navy's Airborne Electronic Attack Weapons School, call sign "HAVOC", stood up in 2011 to execute the NAWDC mission as it pertains to Electronic Warfare and the EA-18G Growler.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926927
    VIRIN: 240610-D-KF756-7097
    Filename: DOD_110372586
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AEA Weapons School Logo, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strike
    NAS Fallon
    EA-18
    AEA
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT