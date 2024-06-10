3rd MAW Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment, Retirement

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rosalia Scifo, the outgoing sergeant major for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, relinquishes the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. James Horr, the incoming sergeant major of 3rd MAW, during a relief and appointment and retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 7, 2024. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one individual to another. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Rosalia Scifo, the outgoing sergeant major for 3rd MAW, retired after 30 years of dedicated service to the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 20:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926920
|VIRIN:
|240607-M-KG021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110372360
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
