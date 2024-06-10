Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MAW Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment, Retirement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rosalia Scifo, the outgoing sergeant major for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, relinquishes the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. James Horr, the incoming sergeant major of 3rd MAW, during a relief and appointment and retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 7, 2024. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one individual to another. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Rosalia Scifo, the outgoing sergeant major for 3rd MAW, retired after 30 years of dedicated service to the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)  

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926920
    VIRIN: 240607-M-KG021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110372360
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment, Retirement, by Cpl Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCAS Miramar
    sgtmaj
    3rd MAW
    retirement
    R&A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT