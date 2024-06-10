Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Blue Horizon 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. service members participate in Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 31 - June 12, 2024. OBH is a joint force medical exercise that reinforces core competencies and fundamental practices for military medical professionals. Instructors graded participants on their proficiency in providing Tactical Combat Casualty Care, trauma nursing, and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926918
    VIRIN: 240510-F-BQ566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110372339
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Blue Horizon 2024, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical exercise
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    Operation Blue Horizon 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT