U.S. service members participate in Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 31 - June 12, 2024. OBH is a joint force medical exercise that reinforces core competencies and fundamental practices for military medical professionals. Instructors graded participants on their proficiency in providing Tactical Combat Casualty Care, trauma nursing, and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 19:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926918
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-BQ566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110372339
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Blue Horizon 2024, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
