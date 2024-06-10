What is D-Day?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, details the history of D-Day and explains its lasting impact, including what it means for service today, while in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)