Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What is D-Day?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Miriam Thurber 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, details the history of D-Day and explains its lasting impact, including what it means for service today, while in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926915
    VIRIN: 240606-F-PY937-3001
    Filename: DOD_110372236
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is D-Day?, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    Omaha Beach
    D-Day
    Miss America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT