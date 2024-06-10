Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, details the history of D-Day and explains its lasting impact, including what it means for service today, while in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 16:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926915
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-PY937-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110372236
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is D-Day?, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT