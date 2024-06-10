Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    June 2024 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operations at Fort McCoy B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by an aircrew with the Wisconsin National Guard is shown in this short clip conducting operations on the cantonment area June 5, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations at the installation. The UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army’s front line utility helicopter for the past 40 years, and it shows no signs of letting up, said service officials at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The helicopter is a regular fixture every year at Fort McCoy, Wis., particularly during major exercises such as the Combat Support Training Exercise. Black Hawk crews with the 1st Battalion, 147th Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard in Madison, for example, support a wide variety of Guard and Reserve training on the post regularly. Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe. (Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926914
    VIRIN: 240605-A-CV950-7407
    Filename: DOD_110372224
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 2024 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operations at Fort McCoy B-Roll, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Black Hawk
    Army Aviation
    Helicopter
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT