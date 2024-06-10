Logistics Exercise June 6 fueling of a B-52

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Active Duty fuels Airmen work together with the Army Reserves and Air National Guard participating in a joint logistics exercise at the Nebraska Air National Guard base, June 6, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This joint exercise provides a unique training opportunity for the Total Force to enhance readiness, joint operations, equipment interoperability, and communications. The Airmen fuel a B-52 Stratofortress from the 343rd Bomb Squadron, from Barksdale, Air Force base in Louisiana. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)