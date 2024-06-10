Logistics Exercise June 6 fueling of a B-52

Active Duty fuels Airmen work together with the Army Reserves and Air National Guard participating in a joint logistics exercise at the Nebraska Air National Guard base, June 6, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This joint exercise provides a unique training opportunity for the Total Force to enhance readiness, joint operations, equipment interoperability, and communications. The Airmen fuel a B-52 Stratofortress from the 343rd Bomb Squadron, from Barksdale, Air Force base in Louisiana. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926909
|VIRIN:
|240606-Z-JF418-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110371845
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
