Soldier highlight - Capt. Rofael Watts

Capt. Rofael Watts, Observer Coach/Trainer, 3-348th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 14:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926908
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-BU909-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110371820
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
