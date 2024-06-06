Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avoiding Misconduct in the Army

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, Deputy, The Inspector General, discusses the need for caution and solid guidance in order to avoid potential misconduct in the Army, particularly at higher ranks. (U.S. Army video)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 926901
    VIRIN: 240307-A-A4438-1701
    Filename: DOD_110371592
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avoiding Misconduct in the Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Inspector General
    Army
    Army Values
    IG
    Misconduct

