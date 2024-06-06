U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the 67th Inspector General, and Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, the Inspector General Sergeant Major, discuss the history and functions of the Army IG System on Feb. 8, 2024 (U.S. Army video)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 14:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926897
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-A4438-1701
|Filename:
|DOD_110371520
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
