Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    History and Functions of the Army IG System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the 67th Inspector General, and Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, the Inspector General Sergeant Major, discuss the history and functions of the Army IG System on Feb. 8, 2024 (U.S. Army video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 926897
    VIRIN: 240208-A-A4438-1701
    Filename: DOD_110371520
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History and Functions of the Army IG System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Inspector General
    History
    Army
    IG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT