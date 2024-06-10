Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE partners with University of Minnesota on forest ecosystem study

    WABASHA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Rebecca Montgomery, a professor in the Department of Forest Resources at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, describes a new partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, which will be evaluating tree seedling survival relative to soil water and inundation.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926886
    VIRIN: 240501-A-AB038-1288
    Filename: DOD_110371416
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WABASHA, MINNESOTA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USACE
    partnership
    forest
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    CESU

