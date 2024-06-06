Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division welcomes home Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Oller 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), embrace their loved ones, during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 7, 2024. 3rd ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926877
    VIRIN: 240607-A-AY372-7289
    Filename: DOD_110371325
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division welcomes home Soldiers, by SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    redeployment
    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    ROTM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT