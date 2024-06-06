3rd Infantry Division welcomes home Soldiers

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), embrace their loved ones, during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 7, 2024. 3rd ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oller)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926877
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-AY372-7289
|Filename:
|DOD_110371325
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
