    Soldier Spotlight - Sgt. Ryan King

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan King, emergency care sergeant, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 8, 2024. Emergency care sergeants are responsible for providing emergency medical treatment, limited primary care, force health protection, and evacuation in various operational and clinical settings. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw) 

    Consent Statement 081409JUN2024

    I, Mekayla Deffenbaugh, grant you permission to use any footage or photographs taken of me during any medical training that I participated in, to include blood draws and testing.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 13:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926867
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-WF264-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110371214
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight - Sgt. Ryan King, by SGT Nicholas Ramshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colorado Army National Guard
    Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic
    169th Field Artillery Brigade
    Soldier Spotlight
    Army Life

