Firefighters assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, the City of Spokane and Spokane County fire departments respond to a simulated aircraft fire during a Major Accident Response Exercise near Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 22, 2024. The emergency responders executed exercise scenarios to simulate an off-base aircraft crash. The MARE included several possible scenarios that would prompt Airmen and civilian partner agencies to react and gain control of situations in the unlikely event an aircraft incident occurs. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926861
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110371117
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild validates emergency response capabilities for SkyFest 2024, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
