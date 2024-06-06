Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild validates emergency response capabilities for SkyFest 2024

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, the City of Spokane and Spokane County fire departments respond to a simulated aircraft fire during a Major Accident Response Exercise near Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 22, 2024. The emergency responders executed exercise scenarios to simulate an off-base aircraft crash. The MARE included several possible scenarios that would prompt Airmen and civilian partner agencies to react and gain control of situations in the unlikely event an aircraft incident occurs. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926861
    VIRIN: 240522-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110371117
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild validates emergency response capabilities for SkyFest 2024, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    Major Accident Response Exercise
    MARE
    SkyFest
    92 ARW

