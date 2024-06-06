Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Soldier proficiency at XCTC 24-01

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Observer coach/trainers, from the 2-346th Training Support Battalion and the 3-348th TSBN, along with mechanics from the 3-349th Logistic Support Battalion, all assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, conducted coaching and readiness validation support to First Army's 177th Armored Brigade during XCTC 24-01 during the months of May and June 2024, to prepare Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard's 256th Infantry Brigade, ahead of deployments.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker and Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 11:48
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    177th Armored Brigade
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    XCTC 24-01

