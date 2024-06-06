Building Soldier proficiency at XCTC 24-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Observer coach/trainers, from the 2-346th Training Support Battalion and the 3-348th TSBN, along with mechanics from the 3-349th Logistic Support Battalion, all assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, conducted coaching and readiness validation support to First Army's 177th Armored Brigade during XCTC 24-01 during the months of May and June 2024, to prepare Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard's 256th Infantry Brigade, ahead of deployments.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker and Staff Sgt. David Lietz)