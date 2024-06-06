U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army participate in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926853
|VIRIN:
|240610-Z-VV699-3041
|Filename:
|DOD_110371065
|Length:
|00:17:16
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPRMC-X | Closing Ceremony (B-Roll), by SSG Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT