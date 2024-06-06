JPRMC-X | Closing Ceremony (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926853" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army participate in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry)