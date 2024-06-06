JPRMC-X | Philippines Army Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido visit to JOC and AAR (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Commanding General of the Philippines Army, Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, visit U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers at a Joint Operations Center as part of JPMRC-X on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The execution of JPMRC-X in the Philippines is focused on supporting the Philippine Army’s development of its Combat Readiness Training Area (CRTA) at Fort Magsaysay and is conducted with a brigade from the Philippine Army's 7th Infantry Division, in coordination with the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division and 196th Infantry Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)