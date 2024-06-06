JPRMC-X | Philippines Army Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido visit to JOC and AAR (B-Roll)

The Commanding General of the Philippines Army, Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, visit U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers at a Joint Operations Center as part of JPMRC-X on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The execution of JPMRC-X in the Philippines is focused on supporting the Philippine Army’s development of its Combat Readiness Training Area (CRTA) at Fort Magsaysay and is conducted with a brigade from the Philippine Army's 7th Infantry Division, in coordination with the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division and 196th Infantry Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)
