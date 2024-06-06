Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPRMC-X | Philippines Army Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido visit to JOC and AAR (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Commanding General of the Philippines Army, Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, visit U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers at a Joint Operations Center as part of JPMRC-X on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The execution of JPMRC-X in the Philippines is focused on supporting the Philippine Army’s development of its Combat Readiness Training Area (CRTA) at Fort Magsaysay and is conducted with a brigade from the Philippine Army's 7th Infantry Division, in coordination with the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division and 196th Infantry Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926852
    VIRIN: 240610-Z-AJ708-2001
    Filename: DOD_110370980
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPRMC-X | Philippines Army Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido visit to JOC and AAR (B-Roll), by SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SK24, Salaknib, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, Lethality, Readiness, JPMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT