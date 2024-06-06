U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts delegates from Vietnam, World Bank for Nature-Based Solutions tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Delegates from the World Bank and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam visited with personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers June 3 and 4, 2024, as part of the Vietnamese Delegation Study Tour: Nature-Based Solutions.



This visit is part of a larger study tour taking place June 3-10 and involves several USACE districts and divisions, including the New Orleans District, Jacksonville District, Mississippi Valley Division, the Pacific Ocean Division and USACE Headquarters. The tour serves as an exchange of best practices designed to showcase nature-based solutions for large river systems and provide more economical, efficient, and environmentally-sound water resources management in the U.S. and Vietnam’s respective river basins.



While here, the delegates received a briefing June 3 from USACE New Orleans District commander, Col. Cullen Jones, at the district headquarters building, and other district personnel, and then they visited the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway, which is a part of the Mississippi River and Tributaries Project designed to help manage flood risk in the Lower Mississippi River Valley.



Later that day, they visited the Davis Pond Freshwater Diversion, which is designed to provide a controlled flow of fresh water, sediments and nutrients from the Mississippi River to the Barataria Bay estuary.



On June 4, the delegates toured The Water Institute in Baton Rouge, La., an independent, non-profit, applied research institution advancing science and developing integrated methods to solve complex environmental and societal challenges. Discussions included a ‘Living Lab for Nature Based Solutions’ at Port Fourchon, and modeling, and processes and policies to implement Nature Based Solutions for social, environmental, and economic benefit.



After that, the delegates visited the Louisiana State University Center for River Studies, which conducts research on the world’s major rivers with a specific focus on the Mississippi River. It houses one of the world's largest movable bed physical models, the Lower Mississippi River Physical Model, a 10,000-square-foot model of the Mississippi River Delta covering southeast Louisiana. The delegates received briefings from LSU faculty and members and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.