Retiring Maj. Gen. Zana completes one last mission as Guard, Tomb of the Unknowns

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director, Strategic Plans and Policy and International Affairs, National Guard Bureau, prepares to serve as a Sentinel, hours before his retirement date at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2024. In 1987, then Pvt. Zana was assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard,” and remained at that assignment until 1991, returning for one last shift as a Tomb Guard to mark his final hours as a commissioned officer in the United States Army. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)