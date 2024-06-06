Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retiring Maj. Gen. Zana completes one last mission as Guard, Tomb of the Unknowns

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director, Strategic Plans and Policy and International Affairs, National Guard Bureau, prepares to serve as a Sentinel, hours before his retirement date at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2024. In 1987, then Pvt. Zana was assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard,” and remained at that assignment until 1991, returning for one last shift as a Tomb Guard to mark his final hours as a commissioned officer in the United States Army. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 09:33
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetary
    Tomb of Unknown Soldier
    3rd U.S. Innfantry Regiment (The Old Guard)

