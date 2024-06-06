Retiring Maj. Gen. Zana completes one last mission as Guard, Tomb of the Unknowns

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director, Strategic Plans and Policy and International Affairs, National Guard Bureau, prepares to serve as a Sentinel, hours before his retirement date at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2024. In 1987, then Pvt. Zana was assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard,” and remained at that assignment until 1991, returning for one last shift as a Tomb Guard to mark his final hours as a commissioned officer in the United States Army. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 09:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926842
|VIRIN:
|240610-Z-IC909-1169
|Filename:
|DOD_110370812
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
National Guard Bureau
