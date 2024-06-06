Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    406th AEW 1 year anniversary

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A social media video created to commemorate the one year anniversary of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing on June 9, 2024. On this day last year, the 406th AEW was officially activated and serves as the only air wing in U.S. Africa Command. The wing is comprised of two groups, 10 squadrons and four airfields within Europe and Africa, executing mission-sets in support of USAFRICOM, U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Special Operations Command, including assisting African partners in protecting their borders with matters of national security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 07:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926839
    VIRIN: 240609-F-KG386-1001
    Filename: DOD_110370661
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Africa
    anniversary
    Air Force
    AFAFRICA
    406th AEW
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

