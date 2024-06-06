A social media video created to commemorate the one year anniversary of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing on June 9, 2024. On this day last year, the 406th AEW was officially activated and serves as the only air wing in U.S. Africa Command. The wing is comprised of two groups, 10 squadrons and four airfields within Europe and Africa, executing mission-sets in support of USAFRICOM, U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Special Operations Command, including assisting African partners in protecting their borders with matters of national security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 07:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926839
|VIRIN:
|240609-F-KG386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110370661
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 406th AEW 1 year anniversary, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
