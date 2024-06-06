406th AEW 1 year anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A social media video created to commemorate the one year anniversary of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing on June 9, 2024. On this day last year, the 406th AEW was officially activated and serves as the only air wing in U.S. Africa Command. The wing is comprised of two groups, 10 squadrons and four airfields within Europe and Africa, executing mission-sets in support of USAFRICOM, U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Special Operations Command, including assisting African partners in protecting their borders with matters of national security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)