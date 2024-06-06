Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-47 Monument ceremony and unveiling of the American Mother

    L’EGLISE PICAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. and Allied service members participated in a C-47 monument commemorative ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at L’Eglise Picauville, France, June 4, 2024. The ceremony was in memory of the airborne troops and aircrew of the five C-47s who crashed in the town of Picauville, June 6, 1944. During the ceremony the unveiling of the American Mother took place, this monument is a representation of the pain mothers went through from the loss of American lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 06:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926837
    VIRIN: 240604-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_110370605
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: L’EGLISE PICAUVILLE, FR

    TAGS

    DDay 80, WWIIEurope, DDay, StrongerTogether

