C-47 Monument ceremony and unveiling of the American Mother

U.S. and Allied service members participated in a C-47 monument commemorative ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at L’Eglise Picauville, France, June 4, 2024. The ceremony was in memory of the airborne troops and aircrew of the five C-47s who crashed in the town of Picauville, June 6, 1944. During the ceremony the unveiling of the American Mother took place, this monument is a representation of the pain mothers went through from the loss of American lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 06:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926837
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110370605
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|L’EGLISE PICAUVILLE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
