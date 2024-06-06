C-47 Monument ceremony and unveiling of the American Mother

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Allied service members participated in a C-47 monument commemorative ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at L’Eglise Picauville, France, June 4, 2024. The ceremony was in memory of the airborne troops and aircrew of the five C-47s who crashed in the town of Picauville, June 6, 1944. During the ceremony the unveiling of the American Mother took place, this monument is a representation of the pain mothers went through from the loss of American lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)