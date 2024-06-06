Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Belgian service members practice for D-Day jump b-roll

    LA FIERE, FRANCE

    06.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army personnel instruct U.S. service members and Belgian military members on how to properly exit an aircraft during sustained airborne training, June 8, 2024, at Sainte-Mère-Église, France. The training was in preparation for the D-Day 80th anniversary static line commemorative jump at La Fiere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 05:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926836
    VIRIN: 240608-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_110370600
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: LA FIERE, FR

    DDay 80, WWIIEurope, DDay, StrongerTogether

