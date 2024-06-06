MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Commander Task Force 68

    LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 9, 2024) - U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, pilot a remotely operated vehicle to survey a prospective project site in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 9, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 08:29
    salvage
    surveying
    mdsu
    rov
    BALTOPS24

