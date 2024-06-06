86 AW CC initial impressions (SM Video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, talks about her initial impressions as the commander of Ramstein Air Base, at AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, on June 7, 2024. As the installation host, the 86th Airlift Wing supports headquarters for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Third Air Force, three tenant wings and supports the Kaiserslautern Military Community as a whole. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)