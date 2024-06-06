U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, talks about her initial impressions as the commander of Ramstein Air Base, at AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, on June 7, 2024. As the installation host, the 86th Airlift Wing supports headquarters for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Third Air Force, three tenant wings and supports the Kaiserslautern Military Community as a whole. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 04:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926830
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-VM922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110370479
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86 AW CC initial impressions (SM Video), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT