Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 AW CC initial impressions (SM Video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, talks about her initial impressions as the commander of Ramstein Air Base, at AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, on June 7, 2024. As the installation host, the 86th Airlift Wing supports headquarters for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Third Air Force, three tenant wings and supports the Kaiserslautern Military Community as a whole. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 04:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926830
    VIRIN: 240607-F-VM922-1001
    Filename: DOD_110370479
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW CC initial impressions (SM Video), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    86 AW
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    In The Studio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT