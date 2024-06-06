Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Berlin Air Show, Charleston Air Force Reservists Highlight Air Mobility Capabilities, International Partnerships

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    06.09.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech 

    315th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Reserve 315th Airlift Wing showcased a Joint Base Charleston-based C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the ILA Berlin 2024 Air Show held in Berlin, Germany, June 5-9, 2024. U.S. participation in the highly-attended event included static displays and air show to demonstrate U.S. assurance to European Allies and partners, and highlight U.S. capabilities to a diverse international audience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 03:56
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: BERLIN, DE

    Air Show
    AIr Force Reserve
    Joint Base Charleston
    315th Airlift Wing
    C-17A Globemaster III
    ILA Berlin 2024

