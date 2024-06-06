At Berlin Air Show, Charleston Air Force Reservists Highlight Air Mobility Capabilities, International Partnerships

The U.S. Air Force Reserve 315th Airlift Wing showcased a Joint Base Charleston-based C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the ILA Berlin 2024 Air Show held in Berlin, Germany, June 5-9, 2024. U.S. participation in the highly-attended event included static displays and air show to demonstrate U.S. assurance to European Allies and partners, and highlight U.S. capabilities to a diverse international audience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)
