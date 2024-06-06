At Berlin Air Show, Charleston Air Force Reservists Highlight Air Mobility Capabilities, International Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926828" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Reserve 315th Airlift Wing showcased a Joint Base Charleston-based C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the ILA Berlin 2024 Air Show held in Berlin, Germany, June 5-9, 2024. U.S. participation in the highly-attended event included static displays and air show to demonstrate U.S. assurance to European Allies and partners, and highlight U.S. capabilities to a diverse international audience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)