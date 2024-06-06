U.S. and Philippines leaders and soldiers participate in a midway after-action review during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 5, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926824
|VIRIN:
|240605-Z-VV699-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110370301
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC-X | MIDRO AAR (B-Roll), by SSG Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
