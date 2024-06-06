Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24: Deputized Ceremony (A-ROLL)

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Manuel Garcia, a combat engineer and U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacqueline Soto, a food service specialist, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, are interviewed concluding a deputized ceremony by the Bureau of Public Safety, that enabled an enhanced and weapon- ready security force during Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Airai, Palau, June 8, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 22:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926810
    VIRIN: 240608-M-ZL739-1002
    Filename: DOD_110370061
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: AIRAI, PW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Deputized Ceremony (A-ROLL), by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield, Valiant Shield 24, IMEFSummerSeries, VS24, INDOPACOM, Marine Corps

