Valiant Shield 24: Deputization Ceremony (A-ROLL)

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Manuel Garcia, a combat engineer, and Cpl. Jacqueline Soto, a food service specialist, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, are interviewed concluding a deputization ceremony by the Bureau of Public Safety, that enabled an enhanced and weapon- ready security force during Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Airai, Palau, June 8, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)