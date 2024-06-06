U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, are deputized by the Bureau of Public Safety, enabling an enhanced and weapon- ready security force during Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Airai, Palau, June 8, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926808
|VIRIN:
|240608-M-ZL739-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110370055
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|AIRAI, PW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Valiant Shield 24: Deputization Ceremony (TIME LAPSE), by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
