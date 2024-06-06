Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Fire Special Application Scoped Rifles

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines fire the M107 .50-caliber Special Applications Scoped Rifle during a range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 30, 2024. Training with the M107 ensures Marines can neutralize targets with precision, increasing the lethality and flexibility of infantry Marines. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 00:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926805
    VIRIN: 240530-M-GN953-1001
    Filename: DOD_110369998
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Marines Fire Special Application Scoped Rifles, by Cpl Lorenzo Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper
    4th Marines
    .50 Cal
    3d Marine Division
    Indopacific

