Marines Fire Special Application Scoped Rifles

U.S. Marines fire the M107 .50-caliber Special Applications Scoped Rifle during a range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 30, 2024. Training with the M107 ensures Marines can neutralize targets with precision, increasing the lethality and flexibility of infantry Marines. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)
|05.30.2024
|06.10.2024 00:12
|B-Roll
|926805
|240530-M-GN953-1001
|DOD_110369998
|00:00:35
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
